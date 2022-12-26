Set in his ways

This refers to the article ‘Half-baked politics’ by Fahd Husain (December 24, 2022). The article concludes by pondering if Imran Khan will show some wisdom and maturity and suspend his political crusade until the current financial crisis is over.

In my opinion, the answer is obvious. By now, we have seen enough of Imran to be certain that maturity and wisdom are not his strong suits. Imran simply cannot help himself or this country. Sadly, the chaos will continue.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi