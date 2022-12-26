Fixing economy

The uncalled-for economic debate that Ishaq Dar and Miftah Ismail have started will lead us nowhere. Fears raised by the former finance minister, Miftah Ismail, over the possible default will make foreign investors move away from our market.

The two politicians are members of the same party. They should sit together and resolve the issues. This is not the time for any kind of point scoring. There are people who cannot afford meals for their families. Our leaders need to wake up and fix the economy.

Riaz Babar

Rawalpindi