Let there be joy

Pakistan’s creative side has been shining all through 2022. Whether the Grammys or Cannes or even international box office ratings, our artists have made us proud this year. And giving a very sweet end to the year is news that Joyland, the highly acclaimed but controversial-at-home feature film has been shortlisted for the International Feature Oscar. Director Saim Sadiq has not only made a beautifully haunting film but has also made history with his film being the first ever Pakistani feature to be shortlisted for an Oscar. Joyland joins 15 other films that have moved ahead to the nominations process for the award. The film has left a trail of acclaim ever since it was released at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Jury Prize and the Queer Palm award.

Unfortunately, as is the case with many good things that happen in the country, the film has garnered outrage from the country’s increasingly noisy regressive sections. This led to the film being banned in many parts of Pakistan, most notably in Punjab where in an aptly ironic sense the film is set. This means Pakistan’s possible contender for the Oscars will be a film most in the country will not have seen. Again, it is unfortunate just how inevitable this reaction was. Joyland explores a family’s self-discovery amidst a relationship between a man and a transgender woman. Needless to say, just the mere humanizing of a transgender person seemed to have led to the kind of outrage normally reserved for far greater transgressions. The concept of opting to not watch a film if one disagrees with the content seems to still elude the morality police in the country. The film had to have been released in its home country to be able to vie for an Oscar, which is why there is some mercy in the fact that it was released at least by the federal government and Sindh. Here’s hoping the new year brings an Oscar win for Pakistan.

Joyland is not alone in its Oscar bid. Following the Joyland news came word that another film, ‘As Far As They Can Run’ – a documentary this time – that not only features a Pakistani subject but also has Pakistani producers and a Pakistani crew and is shot in Pakistan has also been shortlisted for the or the Oscars in the Documentary Short Film category. The documentary looks at the largely unexplored world of Pakistan’s Special Olympics programme through the stories of three teenagers in Sindh, all three with intellectual challenges. The documentary has won an award for Best Documentary Short at the 2022 Woodstock Film Festival. All this is due to the perseverance of Pakistan’s creative industry – actors, filmmakers, producers, singers, artists – that continues work amidst a shortage of funds, support, and even appreciation. Much more is needed to support the country’s artists so that no group can just decide that it has the right to dictate what can and cannot be screened on our TV or theatre screens.