KP Edu Deptt reviews decision, announces weeklong winter recess in plain areas

PESHAWAR: A day after its decision to cancel the winter vacations in the summer zone of the province, the provincial government on Saturday announced a weeklong winter recess in the plain and one and a half months in the mountainous areas of the province.

A third notification regarding the winter vacations was issued on Saturday. The notification reads: “In view of the abrupt and unusual change in the weather condition, this department’s notification of even number dated 22-12-2022 regarding winter vacations may be read as: Summer zone winter vacation December 25, 2022 to January 1, 2023 and winter zone from December 25 2022 to February 15, 2023.”

Provincial Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai said that the decision has been reviewed in view of intensity in the cold. However, everyone is witness to the fact that no such intensity in cold waves could be observed during the past 28 hours, during which the three notifications were issued.

It was actually the pressure from teachers, other staff of the education department, the students and their parents, to which the provincial government succumbed. The repeated notifications to cancel the vacation and then announce it clearly showed the indecisiveness of those at the helm of affairs. The minister said that they had linked the vacations with the intensity in weather. “This is silly,” said an official of the same department. He said that the weather forecast can be checkrd with just a click on his mobile phone or computer, he said.