New political alliance in Sindh on the cards

KARACHI: A new political alliance in Sindh is on the cards, as the leadership of opposition’s major political coalition, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), met with the leaders of the province’s major nationalist party, Sindh United Party (SUP), to discuss a possible political agreement for the upcoming general elections.
On Saturday, the GDA and SUP leaders held a consultative meeting at the Functional League House, Karachi, in which the overall political situation in Sindh was discussed. The joint meeting rejected the federal committee formed for the creation of new provinces in the country and termed it a conspiracy to divide Sindh.
Meanwhile, SUP central leaders Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah and Syed Zain Shah called on the head of Muslim League Functional Pir Pagara Syed Sibaghatullah Shah Rashdi and Pir Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashdi to finalise the decisions of the consultative committee.
