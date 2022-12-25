Extreme cold wave hits region

Islamabad: An extreme cold wave has hit this region of the country including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and hilly areas around Margalla and Murree hills that may pose serious health threats including hypothermia to both healthy people and chronic patients.

The mercury has fallen sharply in this part of the country in the last couple of days and according to health experts, carelessness in extreme cold weather conditions may cause life-threatening emergencies, particularly among people who have to stay outside in the extreme cold for longer periods of time.

Hypothermia, considered as a life-threatening medical emergency, occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce heat due to cold weather or immersion into cold water, particularly in extreme cold weather conditions. In Pakistan, there is no concrete data about deaths from hypothermia but according to estimates, hypothermia causes not less than 150 deaths every winter and it is the number reported only in cities across the country.

Hypothermia results in a dangerously low body temperature that can even drop to 27-degree centigrade in severe cases due to prolonged exposure to cold temperatures. Normal body temperature is about 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees centigrade), but hypothermia occurs when the body temperature drops below 95 °F (35 °C).

Experts say that a number of deaths and complications due to cold-induced injuries including hypothermia can be avoided by creating sufficient awareness among the public. People must be aware of problems, that exposure to extreme cold causes and follow precautionary measures to avoid life-threatening conditions.

The majority of deaths in Pakistan due to hypothermia are reported in homeless populations that freeze to death in the freezing or subzero winter cold and snow. The rapid drop in the body’s core temperature keeps the heart, nervous system, and other organs from functioning normally. It can also cause effects such as confusion and strange behaviours like clumsiness and fatigue. Death generally occurs due to complete failure of your heart and nervous system.

Hypothermia is common in males and the elderly. Three of hypothermia’s main causes are alcohol consumption which makes one feel warmer while increasing heat loss, and poverty which results in the inability to afford adequate heating and water immersion.

Health experts say people suffering from unconsciousness in extreme colds or other symptoms of severe hypothermia should be brought to a hospital immediately as hypothermia is a life-threatening emergency and should be promptly recognized and treated.