Eliminating crime top priority, says IG

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab, M Amir Zulfiqar Khan has said that eliminating crimes while ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property is my top priority, in which any omission will be intolerable.
IG Punjab expressed his concern over the crime situation across the province and said that the report of all good will no longer work. He said practical steps will have to be taken and crime control will be the only measure to evaluate the performance of the officers.
One of the greatest statesmen and leaders of the modern age, Muhamad Ali Jinnah is a common name to hear in...
December 25 marks the birthday of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, reverently called Quaid-i-Azam and...
He was dying and he knew it but that was least of his concerns. What mattered to him was the task before him: freedom...
We are commemorating Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday at a time when Pakistan is experiencing a...
Prof. Emeritus Dr Muhammad Yakub Mughul was an HEC Eminent scholar, educationist, philanthropist and author of...
Ideology, as a philosophical term, means the “Science of Ideas”. ‘Idea’ is again a very comprehensive term....
Comments