Eliminating crime top priority, says IG

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab, M Amir Zulfiqar Khan has said that eliminating crimes while ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property is my top priority, in which any omission will be intolerable.

IG Punjab expressed his concern over the crime situation across the province and said that the report of all good will no longer work. He said practical steps will have to be taken and crime control will be the only measure to evaluate the performance of the officers.