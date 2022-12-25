Time to follow Quaid’s teachings in true spirit: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in his message on the eve of birthday of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam on Saturday stated that there is no substitute of a blessing like independence.

The CM highlighted that if we have to set Pakistan on the path of progress then we will have to follow the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam in its true spirit. He maintained that as a nation we could not forget the great gratitude of Quaid-i-Azam granted on us for breathing as a nation in an independent homeland. Quaid was a great political prudent who entirely altered the course of history by dint of his political acumen and statesmanship. The CM complimented that Quaid-i-Azam was the Ghazi of character and oration as well.

He outlined that today is the day to make our self-accountability as to which extent we are adhering to the message of Quaid-i-Azam.

The CM remarked that establishment of a welfare society based on forbearance, endurance and tolerance was the dream of Quaid-i-Azam.

The CM underscored that we can make Pakistan a welfare state in real terms by acting upon the sagacity of Quaid in letter and spirit. He remarked that the best way to pay homage to Quaid is by setting aside our political and vested interests and create an exemplary environment of unity and solidarity among our ranks as a nation.

The CM exhorted to make a pledge on this day to utilise all our energies so as to make Pakistan a great nation by acting upon the sayings of Quaid every inch.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab congratulated the Christian community on the eve of Christmas.

Meanwhile, a special cake-cutting ceremony was organised in connection with Christmas at CM Office in which Chief Minister was the chief guest.

MPAs Rafique Babu, Mahinder Pall Singh, Samuel Yaqoob, Udestor Chohan, Fouzia, Saira Raza, Political Assistants Robinson Aziz Francis, Aruj Raza Siami, Sumera Malik, Arch Bishop Sebesteen, Arch Bishop of Lahore, Dr. Majeed Abel, Moderator Presbyterian Church of Pakistan,

Secretary Human Rights & Minorities

Affairs, Secretary Information and other officials participated in the ceremony.

Meanwhile, famous high-altitude mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara called on Chief Minister Punjab at CM Office on Saturday. Former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikander and DG Sports Board Punjab Tariq Qureshi were also present on the occasion. CM handed over a cheque worth Rs15 lakh to Sajid for ‘K2 Clean Up’ campaign.

The chief minister while expressing his views on the occasion remarked that the efforts of Sajid Ali Sadpara for "K2 Clean Up" campaign are praiseworthy adding that it is necessary to clean up mountains along with cities, villages, streets and towns.

The CM maintained that the Punjab government fully supports "K2 Clean Up" campaign, which would also prove to be beneficial in promoting tourism.