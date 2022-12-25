Cyprus Orthodox Church elects new archbishop

NICOSIA: The Cyprus Orthodox Church on Saturday elected the Bishop of Paphos as its new leader following the death of his predecessor last month.
Archbishop Georgios was appointed with a majority of 11 votes by the 16-member Holy Synod after coming in second place in the popular vote by the Greek Cypriot congregation. Under the church charter, the three bishops with the largest number of votes from the laypeople progress to the secret ballot held by the Holy Synod.
