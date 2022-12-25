Japan’s recent heavy snow has caused 13 deaths

TOKYO: Recent heavy snow in Japan’s north and elsewhere have killed 13 people injured more than 80 and left more than 10,000 households without power, the authorities said on Saturday.
Snowstorms and high waves in northern Japan and along the Sea of Japan coast could cause snow as deep as 60 cm (two feet), the Meteorological Agency warned.
By late Saturday afternoon, more than 30 had been seriously injured and more than 50 sustained minor injuries, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.
ANKARA: Turkey conceded on Saturday that Russia´s war on Ukraine “will not end easily”, despite Ankara´s...
TEHRAN: Iran´s supreme court has ordered the retrial of a Kurdish rapper who was reportedly sentenced to death over...
KHERSON, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday blasted Russian “terror” after shelling on...
LONDON: A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said on Saturday an apology by The Sun newspaper over a...
PARIS: A French man suspected of killing three people in a “racist” attack at a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris...
MOSCOW: A fire erupted overnight in a private illegal nursing home in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, killing 22...
Comments