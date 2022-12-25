Stray bullet kills woman on Jauhar flat balcony

A woman who had arrived from Canada to see her relatives in Karachi a few days ago died after being hit by a stray bullet on the balcony of an apartment in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Saturday.
She was first taken to a private hospital and later moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Irfana, wife of Muzaffar.
Sharea Faisal police said the woman was in the balcony of a second floor apartment when a stray bullet hit her. A neighboring woman told the police that Irfana had come to her relatives’ house from Canada.
Stray bullets injure three
Three people, including a minor, were wounded after being hit by stray bullets in different incidents on Saturday. The Quaidabad police said that 10-year-old Munsif, son of Syed Kalam, was injured by a stray bullet in Landhi’s Majeed Colony.
Separately, the Mominabad police said that 50-year-old Daim, son of Abdul Rahim, was hurt by a stray bullet near the Bab-e-Rehmat mosque in Sector 10 of Orangi Town. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
Similarly, 27-year-old Atif, son of Arif, was wounded by a stray bullet in the Shah Latif area. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.
