President for bringing persons with disabilities into societal mainstream

President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need for making concerted efforts to ensure inclusion of persons with disabilities (PWDs) into the mainstream of society in order to make them equal, productive and active citizens of the country.

The president expressed these views during an interactive session with the PWDs organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Karachi on

Saturday.

Dr Alvi underscored the need for enhancing the inclusion of PWDs in all fields of life, besides providing them education and employment opportunities in mainstream institutions.

He said that persons with hearing, visual, physical and mental disabilities could be imparted formal education in schools. He called for adopting attitudinal changes towards PWDs at individual and societal levels to make them feel more welcome in society.

He said that globally the attitudes towards PWDs were changing and they were increasingly being facilitated and included in all streams of life, whereas Pakistan lagged behind in terms of the participation of PWDs in different activities.

He said that the PWDs should be given jobs as per their quota and PWDs with mild and severe forms of disability also needed to be accommodated as per their abilities and skills in different jobs.

The president remarked that the media had a special role to play in eliminating discrimination, negative stereotypes and social taboos against the PWDs, besides enhancing their acceptance in society.

He also highlighted that there was a lack of correct data about the number of PWDs in Pakistan, stating that as per different estimates, they comprised more than 10 per cent of our population.

He urged the NGOs and Sindh government to come up with solid legislation and rules, wherein Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) was bound by the law to make the public buildings accessible to the PWDs.

“No building plan should be given clearance until it caters to specific provisions for PWDs,” he remarked. He also referred to the codification of the Capital Development Authority Islamabad for achieving this cause.