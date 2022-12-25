People worse off than slaves due to unscrupulous rulers: Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal has said that despite the passage of 75 years since independence, the people are still being forced to live their lives worse than those of slaves because of the unscrupulous rulers who are afraid of even correctly counting the country’s citizens.

He said the soul of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who had realised the dream of an Islamic welfare state, would be suffering when he sees his nation being deprived of clean drinking water, education, health, justice and even the rabies vaccine. The PSP chairman and former Karachi mayor said that the main purpose of the establishment of Pakistan was to free every member of the nation from the chains of slavery, and to ensure their birthright and other fundamental rights with dignity, justice and authority.

Kamal made these remarks while felicitating the nation on the eve of the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, as well as the eve of the Christmas festival of the Christian community.

He said that the PSP would practically accomplish the concept of an Islamic welfare state of the Quaid-e-Azam with character and competence. “The PSP will make Pakistan align with the dream of the Quaid-e-Azam where hatred or prejudice on the basis of language, colour, race, creed or religion has no space.” He said his party would make Pakistan align with the teachings of the Quaid-e-Azam where every member of every class would have their basic rights on their doorstep.

The PSP pays tribute to the Quaid-e-Azam for this country that came into existence as a result of his tireless efforts, he added. Kamal said we can make Pakistan a truly Islamic welfare state, and ensure a prosperous and bright future only by following the Quaid-e-Azam’s ideology of unity, faith and discipline.