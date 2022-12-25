Suspect involved in over 100 robberies arrested

The Sindh Rangers and the police took joint action on the basis of intelligence received, and arrested a man involved in street crime and robberies from Golimar, according to the spokesman for the paramilitary force. A 30-bore pistol was also recovered from his possession.
The suspect identified as Muhammad Kashif admitted to being involved in more than 100 incidents of street crime and robberies in different parts of Karachi, including Garden, Defence and Tariq Road. He had been arrested several times and sent to jail. Raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplices.
The suspect and his weapon have been handed over to the police for further legal action. The spokesman requested that the public immediately report suspects to the nearest Rangers checkpoint, on the helpline (1101) or on the WhatsApp number (0347-9001111). He said their name will be kept confidential.
