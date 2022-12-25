Ghani intends to join education sector after retiring from politics

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has said politicians generally don’t take retirement from politics, but he has other plans for himself.

“I have the intention of retiring from politics one day and later on I have the intention to join the education sector for educating underprivileged children in the country,” he said while speaking as chief guest at a fun gala organised by the non-profit Green Crescent Trust (GCT) at a holiday resort, off M-9 motorway, for over 1,100 orphan students enrolled in its charitable schools. The students from Karachi, Gharo and Thatta attended the daylong event and enjoyed various recreational facilities at the resort.

Ghani didn’t elaborate further as to when he intended to take retirement from politics. He said the provincial government was going to actively seek cooperation from non-governmental organisations and charities for early revival of education at schools damaged by the recent floods.

Ghani said 20,000 school buildings had been damaged due to the recent floods in Sindh, and the government alone didn’t have the resources to restore those educational premises.

He said the support from international donor agencies and local NGOs would be vital for the revival of education at the affected schools. He told the audience that the government had the desire to make concerned NGOs and charities partners in its drive to revive schooling in the shortest possible time in the areas affected by the floods.

Ghani, who had earlier served as education minister, said NGOs had been actively partnering with the government in its drive to enrol out-of-school children. He appreciated that several NGOs and charitable organisations in the education sector continued with their academic activities without any interruption during the coronavirus pandemic and the recent flood catastrophe. The government, he said, would get assistance from charities for providing quality school education to the underprivileged children of the labourers. He appreciated that the GCT had been running a support programme for orphan students at its schools as the fun gala was held annually as part of this package.