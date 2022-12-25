CITY PULSE

Radiance of Islamic Art
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting a calligraphy exhibition featuring works by Ambreen Asad Javaid and Samreen Wahedna. Titled ‘Radiance of Islamic Art’, the show will run at the gallery until December 26. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’ from January 6 to January 22. Celebrating 45 years of Tehrik-e-Niswan, the event features songs, dances, talks, plays, a conference and an all-women mushaira. Contact 0333-2155736 for more information.
