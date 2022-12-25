PTI more like a theatrical troupe, not a political party, says Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is not a political party as it is more like a theatrical troupe.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had failed to act on his announcement of dissolving two provincial assemblies. After the Punjab chief minister, the CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also gave a shut-up call to Khan, he said.

He said the PTI lawmakers had failed to appear before the Speaker of the National Assembly for the confirmation of their resignations. He said there was no issue in the way of dissolving the KP Assembly, but the dissolution of that provincial assembly was also avoided.

The information minister alleged that Khan and his cronies had the aim of coming again into power on the basis of blackmailing, threats and political engineering. He said the PTI chairman had the intention of imposing his own doctrine on the country.

He said the PTI didn’t give any importance to the constitution and law of the land. He further claimed that the ruling party in KP didn’t care about the worsening of law and order situation in the province, as it was busy with the issue of resignations by its lawmakers and the dissolution of the provincial assembly. Memon said even police stations in KP and the deputy speaker of the provincial assembly were being targeted by lawless elements active in the province.