Efforts urged for interfaith harmony

PESHAWAR: Tehreek-e-Nifaz Fiqqa Jafferia chief Allama Syed Hussain Muqaddasi has called for promoting interfaith harmony in society.

During a visit to the provincial capital, he said that enemies wanted to weaken Pakistan through terrorism. He said his community condemned the terrorist attacks that took place in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Islamabad and other areas recently.

He said that the enemies were afraid of Pakistan’s nuclear power and the countrymen should forge unity in their ranks to foil conspiracies. He said that a judicial commission should be set up for the Koocha Risaldar suicide attack to bring the culprits to justice.

The Allama said that the Shia and Sunni Muslims should join hands to foil the conspiracies of the anti-Islam forces. He asked the government to implement the National Action Plan in letter and spirit and take action against the terrorists and their facilitators.