KP governor, CM felicitate to Christian community on Christmas

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday felicitated Christian community on Christmas.

In a message issued here in connection with Christmas, the governor said that all the minority communities, including Christians, have been enjoying religious freedom in the country and perform their religious rituals in a freeway. The governor extended his greeting and appreciated the services of the community in the development of the country.

The Christian community had been rendering matchless services in different sectors since the creation of the country.

“A peaceful and prosperous society is the common responsibility of all of us and the role of all minorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for peace and development is praise worthy,” he added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister in his message said: “The minority communities are free to follow their religion and enjoy rights as enshrined in the Constitution of the country.”

He said that the provincial government had also taken various steps for facilitation and welfare of minorities living in KP.

The government had started provision of stipends to religious leaders of Christians besides reducing their age limits to get government employments, he added.

He also stressed the need for promotion of religious harmony and praised the role of Christian community in the development of the country.