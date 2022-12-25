Family gala held in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A two-day family gala was held at the Jinnah Park here on Saturday.

Food stalls were also arranged at the gala for the refreshment of the visitors.

The Nowshera Cantonment Board had also arranged the annual chrysanthemum festival at the Jinnah Park. The visitors showed keen interest in the wonderful display of different varieties of chrysanthemum. A large number of women and children turned up at the two-day family gala.

Different stalls were also set up at the gala showcasing traditional shoes, embroidered dresses and paintings.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Station Commander Brigadier Qazi Shahid Samad lauded the organizers of the event and said that it provided healthy recreational facilities to the families. He said that our ancestors rendered huge sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan that came into being in the name of Islam. He said that continuous hard work was needed to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country in the comity of nations.

He said that we could steer the country out of the prevailing crises by following Quaid-e-Azam’s motto of unity, faith and discipline.