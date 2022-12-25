Food, nutrition summit and expo held

Islamabad : A two-day 2nd Pakistan Food-Nutrition International Summit and Expo, focused on ‘Pakistan’s Needs Food and Nutritional Security’ was held by Riphah International University in collaboration with National Alliance for Safe food (NASF) at Pak-China Friendship Centre concluded, says a press release .

The aim of the conference was to highlight the issues and challenges for Pakistan’s Food-Nutrition and propose plausible recommendations for national sustainability. The 2nd Pakistan Food-Nutrition International Summit and Expo- 2022 highlighted the issues and solutions related to food, nutrition, its production, and the healthcare business. The overview of the conference was given by Rana Muhammad Awais Khan, chairman of NASF, and was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad, vice chancellor Riphah International University along with Dr. Rashid Aftab, Director of Riphah Institute of Public policy.

The chief guest, Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives for the Government of Pakistan shared his views on the issues of food raised in the last few years. He also said that this conference is very important in context of socio-economic scenarios and government will provide full support to the initiatives that are taken in this conference. Ahsan Iqbal appreciated NASF, Riphah international University, PPE and all other collaborators for organising an international level conference on this significant matter.

The speakers from different universities and corporate institutes including PMAS Arid Agriculture University, Awabi Women University, Riphah International University, National Alliance for Sea Food, and Chugtai lab participated and shared their research and perspective in various sessions. As a part of the solution, speakers gave various informative stance, and said that there is a strong need to take a holistic approach as SDG-2 (Zero Hunger) and SDG-3 (Good Health and Well-being) are interlinked which leads to healthier, happier, and more productive human capital.