A loving poet

Islamabad : Dil Woheen Hai is a poetry book written by Mubashra Nazli. It battles depression and deals with love and family environments, life after death, nature, life, and miscellaneous topics.

Written totally in a raw fashion, it tackles different aspects of love openly and is honest about personal relationships. She also speaks in-depth about losing someone close to her.

It is a collection of emotional and profound poems. I have read these poems repeatedly, truly written from the heart. She puts into verse the despair she felt and the fact that the love for and of his family made him keep searching for the light at the end of the tunnel is so wonderful.

This book gives a real insight into love and helps anyone with a friend or relative going through it, to understand more about how his or her loved ones are feeling. I love the poems about his family and about nature; they are so incredibly created and uplifting. An excellent read.

Mubashra’s poetry is powerfully descriptive. It grabs all your emotions and gives you an insight into the daily struggle of sufferers of this condition, the loss of a loved one, and the happiness that family and the world around us can bring. An enjoyable read. She has superbly put into the written word her heartfelt feelings. Anyone that reads

this book of poems, having suffered depression or not will surely gain comfort and confidence knowing he or she is not alone.