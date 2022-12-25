Following Quaid’s vision for economic progress stressed

Islamabad : President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, has called upon the government to strictly follow the vision of founder of Pakistan Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali for making Pakistan a progressive and prosperous country. He said this while addressing a ceremony organised at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to celebrate the 146th birthday of Father of the Nation, says a press release.

A cake was cut and the importance of Quaid’s guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline were highlighted at the occasion.

ICCI president said that the economy of Pakistan was in dire straits and implementing the economic vision of Quaid-e-Azam was vital to make the country self-reliant and a welfare state. He said that from the very beginning, Quaid-e-Azam had stressed for developing a strong industrial base besides promoting agriculture and other sectors to reduce Pakistan’s dependence on others. He said that Quaid-e-Azam had termed commerce & trade as the life-blood of the economy and emphasised that the nation should work honesty & integrity to make Pakistan a hallmark of good standards and quality in the world markets.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the birthday of Quaiid-e-Azam reminded us to develop strong unity and stability in every sphere of life including political, economic, cultural, religious and inter-faith harmony to make Pakistan a rising economy. He stressed that the government should focus on enabling the trade and industry to flourish by promoting ease of doing business and take all possible measures to address the key issues of the business community for economic revival of the country. He said that Quaid-e-Azam had stressed for eradicating the illiteracy, which can be achieved by promoting the SMEs as these businesses are the largest job creators in Pakistan.

Engr. Muhammad Azhar ul Islam, vice president ICCI said that Quaid-i-Azam had desired rapid economic progress of Pakistan. He was fully aware of the economic backwardness and poor economic conditions of the Muslim nation and on numerous occasions he advised the Muslims to learn commerce, industry and technical education to prosper. He stressed that the government should establish a network of vocational & technical training institutes across the country to produce trained and skilled manpower that would help in putting the country on the path of sustainable economic growth. Zafar Bakhtawari, Atta ur Rehman RPO CTD Rawalpindi, Ch. Javed Iqbal, Raja Imtiaz, Maqsood Tabish, Hamayun Kabir, Khalid Chaudhry, Saif-ur-Rehman Khan and others were also present at the occasion.