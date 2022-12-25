Painting, song, contests on Quaid’s Day

Islamabad: Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications here on Saturday organised a painting/ca­lligraphy exhibition and song and documentary competition to commemorate the 146th birth anniversary of the founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui inaugurated the exhibition and competition as the chief guest. Students from various institutions of Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in the competitions.

Zaneera Ghafoor, Humna Haider, Shumail Amir and Iqra Ameen Awan secured first, second and third position, respectively in the painting competition. Momina Ramzan, Oneeza Sajjad, Manahil Fatima and Hamaas Anees secured first, second and third position, respectively in the calligraphy contest.