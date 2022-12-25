A book that sparks dialogue

The book titled ‘Nigaar Khanayay Kayal’ compiled by Najam-u-Sahar Siddique consists of memories of her dear father Razi Ahmad Siddique and some of his writings on different subjects that investigate passions comprehensively and create a chance for readers to introspect and explore their inner passions.

The writings of Razi Ahmad Siddique attract readers’ attention by arousing the passion for love in life. This book depicts the outlook centred on the concept of togetherness, closeness, relationship, and affection in people’s lives. The greater generations are passing away. Our ethos and sociocultural fabric owe much to them. We hold a special position of relevance and reverence for them. Respect for them has been central to our civilization.

In any family, be it nuclear or joint, united or extended, the elderly are at the centre. They are the bond that holds the family together. Through their dedication, they convert the four walls of the house into a home where love, affection, respect for others, and selfless contribution towards family, society, and country exist. The elderly are a blessing; they are an opportunity to balance out our own affinities with family members, colleagues, and friends. They believe in the best family model based upon the values of sacrifice, respect, and togetherness and practice the same throughout their lives.

They are a steady force that keeps their families from going off the rails. They protect them from the scary things life throws their way. They make jokes when things are too serious. They remain composed when things start melting down.

Najam-u-Sahar Siddique worries that the present generation can never match them. Razi Ahmad Siddique belonged to that generation. His personality had many beautiful colours.

He was an intellectual, journalist, philosopher, geologist, and short story writer. He loved ethical values. He remained a guiding light for all family members. The entire family is indebted to him. Razi Ahmad Siddique was a role model for his entire family. He stuck to a robust family value system. He possessed a sense of responsibility, a propensity for adjustment, and was a sweetheart for all and sundry. Respecting and loving elders, caring for them, and seeking their wise counsel while taking important decisions, were the routine practices, which he monitored.