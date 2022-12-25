People are talking about

— the approval of the bill presented and passed by the NA which repeals Section 325 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, which deals with penalizing suicide attempts. People say this is a great achievement by those who were canvassing for this repeal as the person who tries to take his/her own life is already under extreme stress and being penalized for something they resorted to in desperation just boggles the mind as they need love sympathy and understanding, not punishment.

— the long standing, fractious Reko Diq saga and its settlement after the Supreme Court judgment in the presidential reference, which noted that the current agreements on Reko Diq project are legal. People say the project promises nearly $10 billion worth of investment in the province and will also focus on social uplift initiatives such as roads, schools, hospitals; the creation of technical training institutes for mining and an estimated 8,000 new jobs, a boon for the people of Baluchistan.

— the fact that there is no substitute to building up human capital and unless we invest in human minds for skills development, we will lag behind other countries. People say the world is gradually turning into a knowledge-based economy, where people acquire knowledge, understand concepts and implement them practically to invent new things but this objective can only be achieved by adopting some effective measures like establishing intelligence and art-based institutions to teach new skills and ideas to youngsters.

— the fact that the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority’s (NEECA) Energy Saving Policy 2022 is riddled with inconsistencies and oxymoronic statements, clearly showing this is not to reduce energy costs but to promote the solarisation of government buildings, which will further increase them People say it also does not highlight the fact that solar energy is only produced during sunlight hours or highlight the fact that efficiency can be increased by installing battery storage at grid level or at each building.

— how the Red Line bus service is a good idea but what the manner in which its construction work is being executed is pathetic. People say it is causing unimaginable torture to the daily hundreds of thousands of commuters and during peak hours, the traffic becomes almost violent as people struggle to somehow reach their destinations, while conservationists wonder who is responsible for the trees that have been chopped down ruthlessly turning a beautiful city almost into a desert.

— the report that youngsters are switching to vaping as it is considered a safer option compared to traditional cigarettes and most teenagers can be found using e-cigarettes or vapes as it has become a trend to use them. People say safety and health effects of e-cigarettes and vaping products are still not well known, so the federal health authorities should tighten controls on the buying and selling of these products and impose the same prohibitions on them as cigarettes.

— how disinformation, or false information deliberately spread to deceive, has become an increasingly common problem and with the increasing prevalence of social media it has become easier to spread it quickly and to a wide audience. People say this has an impact on lives and can have serious consequences for political stability and national security, so it is important that we are aware of the dangers and take steps to ensure that we share only reliable sources of information. — I.H.