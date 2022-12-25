Government makes efforts to thwart smog threat

Islamabad : The special anti-smog squads have started monitoring smoke-emitting vehicles and factories in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as the air is inching towards high levels of smog that can pose danger, especially to those who are suffering from various diseases.

According to the details, the district administration is putting in its best efforts to monitor smoke-emitting brick kilns, factories, and vehicles. The anti-smog squads have been tasked to monitor the proper disposal of waste from hospitals. A complete ban has been imposed on the burning of plastic waste of any kind anywhere in these cities.

Public sector and private hospitals have started receiving patients suffering from winter-related diseases. Separate counters have been set up in hospitals for checking patients suffering from smog as it harms the health of people and can lead to serious lung, heart, and brain-related illnesses. The Regional Transport Authority is also working with the city traffic police to take action against smoke-emitting vehicles.

Smog has been haunting the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the past several years. However, the government has been taking measures to cope with the situation. In the winter season, as the smoke and fog mix up, a dense layer of smog starts engulfing this region. An official has said, “The federal government has taken the issue of smog very seriously and taken effective measures to reduce its intensity in the federal capital. We have constituted teams to monitor carbon-emitting vehicles, factories, and brick kilns.”

“The climate change ministry is also fully alive to the issue of smog and its environmental protection agency has been constantly monitoring the level of smog in the air. The situation is still not bad despite the fact that the weather is getting cold day by day,” he said.