Sunday December 25, 2022
By Our Correspondent
December 25, 2022

LAHORE : Cold and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -14°C while in Lahore it was 6.1°C and maximum was 13°C.

