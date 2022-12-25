LWMC workers’ union launched

LAHORE : First union of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) workers ‘Green Clean Labour Union’ has been registered.

Rizwan, a sanitary worker, was elected as general secretary of the union. According to Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF), the registration of the union had opened a new door of social dialogue between the workers and the employers. This positive development is the result of the capacity building by the workers federation under PRS/STRIDE and also the support of the political leadership of the current government particularly Rana Abdul Sami who had facilitated them during the process. The union’s collective bargaining has now started with the management, demanding the reinstatement of the workers as their primary demand and the regularisation of over 12,000 workers. The management had shown a positive attitude of listening to the worker’s demands and finding a solution mutually with the union, moving toward a win-win situation for both.

The worker federation expressed its intention of building the capacity of workers on trade union education, labour rights education and on effective collective bargaining skills.