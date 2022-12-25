‘Quaid’s ideology only way to success’

LAHORE : PTI leader from NA-137 Okara, Chaudhry Aurangzeb while recording his message on birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam, said Pakistan came into being due to the long political struggle of Quaid-i-Azam.
Ch Aurangzeb said that Quaid-i-Azam did politics based on strong political principles and same political principles should be followed in the current situation. “The true ideology envisioned by Quaid is the only way to success for our country,” he added.
He said after having strong belief in faith, our people should now start focusing on unity and discipline as well. “Unity is of pivotal importance when it comes to the progress and development of the country.
LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer , Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has congratulated Christian personnel...
LAHORE : Cold and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE : First union of Lahore Waste Management Company workers ‘Green Clean Labour Union’ has been...
LAHORE : The Customs Lahore in a drive against smuggled goods has seized a large quantity of smuggled cloth worth Rs20...
LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its female scholars on Saturday.According to details,...
LAHORE : Tanzeem Islami ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has said the rate of moral crimes including rape, suicide, etc. in...
Comments