‘Quaid’s ideology only way to success’

LAHORE : PTI leader from NA-137 Okara, Chaudhry Aurangzeb while recording his message on birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam, said Pakistan came into being due to the long political struggle of Quaid-i-Azam.

Ch Aurangzeb said that Quaid-i-Azam did politics based on strong political principles and same political principles should be followed in the current situation. “The true ideology envisioned by Quaid is the only way to success for our country,” he added.

He said after having strong belief in faith, our people should now start focusing on unity and discipline as well. “Unity is of pivotal importance when it comes to the progress and development of the country.