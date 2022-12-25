PhD degrees for 5 female scholars

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its female scholars on Saturday.
According to details, Tehseen Akbar d/o Akbar Ali has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Developing Critical Thinking in higher Secondary School Students by Using Cooperative Learning Strategies’, Muslima d/o Abdul Malik in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘The Tradition of Comparative Study in Islamic Jurisprudence the Juristic Opinions of Contemporary Jurists in Modern Family Issues ’, Asmarah Ahmad d/o Ashhad Ahmad in the subject of Art & Design after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Khussa: Past, Present and Future’, Dur e Nayab d/o Ayaz Butt in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘An Evaluation of Technical and Vocational Education and Training Program in Punjab’ and Anum Firoz d/o M Firoz Ahsan in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Synergistic Toxicity of Bifenthrin and Chlorpyrifos in Trogoderma Granarium (Everts)’.
