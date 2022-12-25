Home dept officer issued notice

LAHORE : Punjab Information Commissioner has directed Public Information Officer (PIO) home to appear on January 12 before Chief Information Commissioner Punjab.

Chief Information Commissioner Punjab, Mahboob Qadir, has written a letter to ACS Home regarding non-provision of Public Information under the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act2013.

Chief Information Commissioner asked PIO designated, “For your office did not bother to even respond to RTI request dated on 05-12-2022 within 14 working days in violation of his statutory obligation under RTI act 2013.”

He is directed to show cause as why he may not be awarded penalty under section15of RTI ACT2013. Furthermore, it is written in the letter to come up on 12-01-2022 for personnel appearance of PIO to submit reply to show cause notice along with certified copies of requisite information or speaking order, whichever is applicable.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Director Legal Awareness Watch (LAW), Sarmad Ali, Advocate filed application to Punjab Information Commissioner that he had demanded rules of business of Justice Juvenile Act 2018, but he was not provided under RTI 2013.

The advocate had requested the Home Department to share its copy in hard form with him. According to sources, the rules of businesses were not shared with the law director. He mentioned in his request under RTI law, “If rules under section 24 of JJSA 2018 have not been framed why not despite JJSA being in force for almost four years”.