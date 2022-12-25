KEMU holds workshop on medical writing

LAHORE : Department of Community Medicine King Edward Medical University held a workshop on "Peer Review in Medical Writing" in collaboration with KE Alumni, KEMCAANA, KEMCA-UK and APPNA as part of Post-Symposium Workshops on the occasion of 42nd Annual International Scientific Symposium 2022.

The academic fraternity of Medical Education from various institutions across the country participated enthusiastically. Prof Dr Saira Afzal presented a very descriptive overview of Journal of Annals of King Edward Medical University and said that the journal is present in many notable databases without utilizing any finances.

Prof Dr Saira Afzal requested Dr Tabinda Dugal, Prof Dr M Amjad and Prof Dr Munir Akhtar Saleemi to write a guest editorial for the upcoming issue of Annals of King Edward Medical University and recognised the outstanding services of KEMCA-UK for holding exclusive programmes for the reviewers of Annals of King Edward Medical University. Dr Saira Tariq, Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine, said that the entire team of Annals of KEMU has toiled day and night under the supervision of Prof Dr Saira Afzal taking it to the next level.