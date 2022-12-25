Saim takes big lead in SGA President’s Cup

KARACHI: Saim Shazli took a four-shot lead in the 12th Engro SGA President’s Cup Golf Tournament here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club on Saturday.

Saim followed his impressive round of 70 on the opening day on Friday with 73 in the second round and is now sitting at the top of the leader-board following the penultimate round of the three-day championship. He has a 36-hole aggregate of 143 that gives him a four-shot lead against second-placed Yashal Shah.

After carding a superb 70 in the opening round, Yashal scored 77 in the second round for an aggregate of 147. Sameer Feroze fired 75 and is in joint third place along with Arsalan Mughal at 153. The duo is followed by Sameer Sayeed (154) who carded 74 in the second round. The trio of Arsalan Khan, Vivek Anand and Nazar Farid are at 155.

In the seniors’ category Brig Qasim Changezi is leading the pack after carding 72. Other title contenders in this category include Asad I.A Khan, Ahmed Jamil Siddiqi, Cdre Saad, Major Irfan, Azhar Hameed, Azhar Abbas and Nadeem Iftikhar.

In the veterans 75 years and above category, Group Captain Aftab A Khan from KGC is leading with combined two-day score of 83. Col Shahid Mahboob scored 87 on Day 2 and holding second position. Dr. Zubair Mirza is holding at third from day one in this category.

Major Rizwan Farooq of DHA Club maintained lead from day 1 in veterans 70-75 years category, with Brig Latif Butt following him.

In the juniors under-14 category, Waleed Bilal from KGC also maintained lead and Nyle Aurangzeb following him.