Arthur likely to return as Pak coach

LAHORE: Head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Najam Sethi has hinted that international coaches may be recruited in the future for the national squad.

Former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is the head coach of the Pakistan men's cricket team, while Mohammad Yousuf is the batting coach.

“We will decide about Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Yousuf in an internal meeting,” Sethi told media in Lahore.

“Our local superstars and former players will be employed, we will look after them and find them jobs but they won't be coaching the team.

As per the reports, the management committee is considering the name of Mickey Arthur as the stronger candidate for the post of Pakistan team head coach.