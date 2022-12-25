Arthur likely to return as Pak coach

LAHORE: Head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Najam Sethi has hinted that international coaches may be recruited in the future for the national squad.
Former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is the head coach of the Pakistan men's cricket team, while Mohammad Yousuf is the batting coach.
“We will decide about Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Yousuf in an internal meeting,” Sethi told media in Lahore.
“Our local superstars and former players will be employed, we will look after them and find them jobs but they won't be coaching the team.
As per the reports, the management committee is considering the name of Mickey Arthur as the stronger candidate for the post of Pakistan team head coach.
PARIS: Former Formula One driver Philippe Streiff has died aged 67, the organisation announced on Saturday.Frenchman...
KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan came to the rescue of the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association whom they...
Melbourne: Veteran David Warner accused Cricket Australia Saturday of a lack of support in his appeal against a...
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira believes Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez´s "stupid" celebrations have...
LONDON: Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will speak to Emiliano Martinez about the Argentina goalkeeper’s...
ISLAMABAD: Test fast bowler Haris Rauf tied knots with Muzna Masood Malik in a Nikkah Ceremony at Naval Anchorage Club...
Comments