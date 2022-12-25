Sallu hails Afridi’s appointment

KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Salahuddin Ahmed Sallu has hailed the appointment of Shahid Afridi as interim chief selector.

Sallu, who has himself served as chief selector in the past, told 'The News' on Saturday that Afridi was the right man for the job as he would help instill an aggressive approach in the national team.

“I believe Shahid Afridi is an excellent choice for the job of chief selector as he is a seasoned cricketer and a former Pakistan captain. He was an aggressive all-rounder and in today's game you need aggression in order to succeed. That's why I believe he is the perfect man for the job. He will help instill an aggressive approach in the Pakistan team.” he said.

Sallu also welcomed the appointment of a 14-man management committee that would run the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed the committee headed by Najam Sethi, a former PCB chairman.

“It's a positive move for Pakistan cricket,” he said. “During Najam Sethi's previous tenure we saw a lot of progress and I'm sure that he and his team which includes Shakeel Sheikh, who is an experienced and knowledgeable cricket official, will work hard and help Pakistan cricket achieve great success in the coming days.”