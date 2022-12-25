In-form Kamran ready for expected Test debut

KARACHI: Kamran Ghulam, a highly talented top order batsman who has been included in Pakistan's Test squad for the home series against New Zealand, on Saturday said that he is in great touch and it will help him in Test cricket if he gets a chance.

“I am feeling great. Its a dream to serve Pakistan,” Kamran said, who trained with the national team here on Saturday ahead of the first Test against New Zealand scheduled to start from Monday.

“In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, I was in good form and was also in fine touch during the ongoing Pakistan Cup (one-day event) and it will help if I get a chance here,” the Dir Upper-born Kamran said.

Representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran scored 435 runs in six matches, the highest so far, in the ongoing Pakistan Cup. His feat includes two centuries and two fifties. He averages 145.

Similarly in the last Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-2023 season he scored 597 runs in eight matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is pertinent to mention here that he also holds record of scoring the highest aggregate runs in a season in Pakistan's first-class cricket history.

He was included in Pakistan's Test squad for New Zealand series after the retirement of Azhar Ali who said goodbye to Test cricket during Pakistan's series against England here recently.

“On the first day in the camp the focus was mostly on batting. I did all drills and also did fielding,” Kamran said.