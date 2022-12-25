Extension sought in tax filing

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Saturday asked the govt to extend the last date of tax payment under Section-7E (tax on deemed income), saying many taxpayers were unable to file their returns due to issues in that section.
In a statement, KCCI requested the ministry of Finance to defer the last date from December 31, 22 till the time when all stakeholders mutually find a way out and the issues were amicably resolved.
“The business community finds Section-7E, inserted through Finance Act 2022, contrary to the provisions of Article 142 of the constitution,” KCCI president Mohammed Tariq Yousuf said.
He noted that a petition had also been filed at Baluchistan High Court, which had restrained the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from taking any coercive measures and the proceedings were currently underway. “The last date has to be postponed until the constitutionality of Section-7E is decided.”
Many taxpayers were unable to file their tax returns due to the ambiguity, hence, consultation must take place between the business community and FBR so that all the stakeholders could jointly find a way out of the issue, he added.
