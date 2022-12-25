Gold gains Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs200 per tola on Saturday.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs177,500 per tola in the market.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs172 to Rs152,178. In the international market, gold rates increased by $1 to $1,798 per ounce.
Silver rates decreased by Rs80 to Rs2,020 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also dropped by Rs68.59 to Rs1,731.82.
