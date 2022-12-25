Pakistan, UAE trade reaches 19.7bn dirhams in 2021

ISLAMABAD: Total trade between UAE and Pakistan was 19.7 billion dirhams in 2021, with a growth rate of 23 percent compared to 2020, and a trade volume of 30 percent in five years.

Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), said the chamber was keen to consolidate its external relations and build strong partnerships to achieve sustainable future growth for the economy of the Emirate of Ajman.

He was meeting with Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the UAE at the ACCI headquarters on Saturday.

They discussed joint economic cooperation, ways to consolidate bilateral relations and examined available investment opportunities in the industry, trade, tourism and education sectors.

Muwaiji welcomed the attendees, praised the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the UAE and Pakistan at the leadership and people levels.

He stressed the importance of this meeting as it provided a platform to discuss opportunities for cooperation and partnership between Ajman

and Pakistan in many sectors.

He explained that the ACCI was keen to consolidate its external relations and partnerships to achieve sustainable future growth for Ajman’s economy.

Tirmizi praised the development renaissance in Ajman and stressed the need to exchange delegations and visits to learn about the available opportunities in all fields, explaining that the economic potential and opportunities available in both Pakistan and Ajman would open new horizons to increase the volume of intra trade and joint cooperation, Emirates news agency reported.

The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry reviewed the investment opportunities in Ajman’s industry, trade, construction, real estate, tourism, health, transportation and infrastructure sectors, in addition to the efforts made to provide an economic climate, characterised by flexibility and speedy completion of transactions.

An overview of the most prominent exhibitions and events organised by the Ajman Chamber was also presented.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan Bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Second Vice Chairman of the ACCI, and Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Acting Director-General of the ACCI.