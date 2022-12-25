‘Smart rainwater management needed to mitigate dangers of floods’

KARACHI: Pakistan needs smart rainwater management infrastructure to mitigate dangers of floods and cope with the effects of the climate change, a moot was told on Saturday.

The estimated $30 billion rehabilitation estimates of floods were also not backed by sufficient data as the real damages might be even higher or lesser, Engr. M. A. Jabbar, vice president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) said.

He was speaking to a seminar ‘Devastating Floods – Mitigation & Way Forward’ held at the federation house.

Jabbar was of the view that recent floods were not the result of climate change alone.

“The truth of the matter is that we, as a nation, have failed as well to mitigate the dangers of floods through not creating the rainwater management infrastructure to cope with the effects of the climate change,” he said.

He also pointed out that estimated $30 billion rehabilitation estimates were not backed by any sufficient data, and the real damages could be higher or lesser.

FPCCI official emphasised that the government should approach the donor agencies and friendly countries with empirical and first-hand data to arrange the required funding.

Jabbar maintained that the Federal Flood Commission established in 1977 had failed to provide leadership and foresight in mitigating the losses to the national economy due to recurrent floods over the last four and a half decades. “It is an utter failure,” he added.

FPCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh expressed concerns on not having detailed and pragmatic estimates of the damaged caused by the floods. The government should compile reliable estimates of reconstruction cost of the damages to the infrastructure and rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

Sheikh apprised the audience that the University of Karachi had offered to assist federal and provincial governments to conduct studies and surveys in floods damage mitigation and the way forward.

Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz, Chief Meteorologist of Karachi, apprised that the country had experienced exceptionally high levels of monsoon. He warned that the trend in the last decade showed that monsoon pressures would continue to be more aggressive in the years to come.

Dr. Viqar Husain, convener of FPCCI’s central standing committee on environment, said, “Pakistan is stuck in a vicious cycle of natural disasters – one after the other – and, we as a nation need to plan meticulously for our future generations in the broader national interest.”

Suleman Chandio, a former managing director of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, regretted that the country had not been able to develop human resources equipped with the city planning skills, disaster management and water drainage management that could rise up to the challenges of climate change.

Dr. Quratulain Bakhteari, founding director of Institute of Development Studies and Practices, stated that even drinking water in Balochistan was not available to masses and the recent floods had eroded hundreds of kilometers of roads in the province.