Stocks to follow political, economic cues

Pakistan stocks plunged by around 4 percent during the outgoing week on political uncertainty, with expectations that it would remain under pressure in the week ahead due to political and economic developments, traders said.

“Keeping in view the developments on the political and economic front, the market is expected to remain range-bound,” said a report of Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house. “Moreover, we believe, the market would also be keenly following developments on the external front” and could turn positive in case of inflows from any bilateral/multilateral financial institutions or friendly countries.

“Our preferred stocks are OGDC, PPL, MARI, MCB, FABL, MEBL, BAFL, LUCK, MLCF, FCCL, ENGRO, FFC, HUBC, PSO and SNGP,” suggested the brokerage.

In the outgoing week, the market remained bearish, hitting a 26-month low of 39,343 points on Wednesday. The main reason for the decline was uncertainty on the political front as PTI announced the dissolution of the Punjab assembly, followed by a confidence motion against the Chief Minister of Punjab.

On the economic front, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $584 million to $6.1 billion, the lowest level since April 2014. Furthermore, the current account deficit narrowed to a 19 month low of $276 million during November 2022.

Foreign direct investment went down 48 percent year-on-year and 14 percent month-on-month to $82 million in November 2022. Moreover, REER clocked in at 98.85 compared to 100.19 in October 2022. In addition, the domestic currency depreciated by Re0.7 or 0.13 percent week-on-week against greenback, closing the week at Rs225.64/dollar.

The index closed at 39,669 points, losing 1,632 points (down 3.95 percent). Average volumes clocked in at 180.2 million shares (up 11.3 percent WoW) while the average value traded settled at $21.7 million (up 7.7 percent WoW).

Foreign selling continued during this week, clocking in at $3.3 million compared to a net sell of $9.6 million last week. Major selling was witnessed in commercial banks ($4.2 million) and E&Ps ($0.4 million). On the local front, buying was reported by banks/DFIs ($7.9 million) followed by companies ($5.0 million).

Sector-wise negative contributions came from technology and communication (379 points), fertilisers (283 points), banks (235 points), cements (161 points) and food and personal care products (101 points). Scrip-wise negative contributors were TRG (231 points), Engro (145 points), Systems Limited (124 points), Mari Petroleum (77 points) and MCB (63 points). The sectors which contributed positively were miscellaneous (20 points) and tobacco (5 points). Meanwhile, scrip-wise positive contributions came from Pakistan Petroleum Limited (28 points), Pakistan Services (26 points), Lotte Chemicals (24 points), Adamjee Insurance (9 points) and Oil and Gas Development Company (8 points).

Analyst Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said the KSE100 continued its downward trajectory, falling 4 percent WoW. “This decline can be attributed to muted progress on the IMF programme, continued decline in foreign reserves, the announcement of energy conservation plan by federal government signifying the gravity of the current economic situation and increase in political noise where PDM and PTI are at loggerheads over the dissolution of Punjab assembly,” he said.

Other major news of the week: S&P Global lowered Pakistan’s long-term sovereign credit rating, SHC ruled that tax under Section 4C would be applicable from tax year 2023, a Chinese team visited Gwadar for oil refinery project, and 1,320MW coal-fired power was added to the national grid.