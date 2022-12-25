Increase in energy prices, taxes to hit struggling business community: EFP

KARACHI: Employer’s Federation of Pakistan (EFP) on Saturday said any increase in energy prices and taxes to meet the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would damage the country’s already struggling business community.

The government is actively seeking policy changes so that there is minimum further delay in the ninth review of

the country’s economic performance under a 36-month program supported

by an Extended Fund Facility arrangement.

“The IMF continues to put forth conditions that are disastrous to Pakistan’s industrial community. Amid devastation due to massive floods, surging inflation and an economic crisis, the IMF must make concessions and show leniency in conditions put forth,” EFP president Ismail Suttar said.

Increasing energy prices and taxes would damage the country’s business community, and the IMF in collaboration with the government should put forth feasible conditions that could help enhance Pakistan’s economic standing, he

added.

Suttar stated that the ministry of Energy had been contemplating hiking energy prices to meet the IMF, while decisions were also being made as part of an energy conservation policy for the closure of all businesses by 8pm and closure of wedding halls by 10 pm.

“The government should focus on debt restructuring, which will lead to increased confidence in Pakistan’s economy. Inflated costs of energy will only lead to a closure of more businesses thereby harming the economy.”

EFP chief added that the government expenditure should be limited and policies for effective collection of tax and proper distribution of energy be prioritised to fill in the funding gap with strict implementation of anti-money laundering laws.

“A strong check and balance is needed against the illegal use of electricity in the form of theft. Furthermore, the IMF and GOP should focus on long term solutions such as a move to more renewable forms of electricity.”

Suttar was of the opinion the government would have to take a stand against some stringent conditions set by the IMF. Instead, other routes of action should be formally discussed and an agreement shouldn’t be reached that could cause harm to the country’s business community.