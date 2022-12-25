Rupee likely to stay range-bound

A currency dealer is counting Rs5,000 notes. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to move in a range-bound manner in coming days and the currency market to determine its direction with inflows as the foreign reserves of the country have declined to a crucial level, analysts said on Saturday.

During the outgoing week, the local currency fell by 49 paisas in the interbank market. On Monday, it had ended at 224.94 per dollar while Friday's rupee closing rate was 225.43.

“The rupee is forecast to trade range-bound over the next week, but investors appear to be more concerned about a rapid decline in foreign exchange reserves,” said an analyst.

The market would also keep an eye on how quickly the government acts to meet the conditions of the stalled International Monetary loan (IMF) programme in order to have clue about the rupee's future course, he added. The real effective exchange rate (REER) declined to 98.8 in November from 100.2 in the previous month.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) plummeted $584 million to $6.1 billion as of December 16, placing tremendous strain on the balance of payments.

The SBP’s reserves slipped to its lowest since April 2014. Only five weeks' worth of imports are currently covered by the central bank’s reserves. The SBP ascribed the decline in reserves to the repayment of foreign loans.

Global ratings agency S&P Global cut Pakistan’s long-term sovereign credit rating by one notch to “CCC+” from “B”, citing external risk.

The IMF’s ninth review has been pending since September.

It has raised concerns about the fiscal slippages emanating from a combination of the devastating floods and revenue shortfall particularly from petroleum development levy. Additionally, there have been issues with the budgeted flood rehabilitation expenditure's accuracy.

However, the analysts expect the IMF bailout package to resume in the first quarter of 2023.

A number of revenue and fiscal consolidation measures, including the imposition of general sales tax (GST) on petroleum products and the removal of GST exemptions, gas tariff increases, rationalisation of electricity tariffs, etc., are likely to be taken by the government.

The steps may help get the programme back on track and open the door for the release of the next tranche of $1.2 billion in February 2023.

According to media reports, the IMF has made it clear to Pakistani officials that Islamabad must work toward fulfilling all requests within the next 15 to 20 days to restart the Fund programme that has halted.

The tighter currency controls in Pakistan, which have now resulted in the development of a black market for dollars and the determent of foreign inflows through legal channels, have prompted the IMF to urge Pakistan to allow its currency to gain its true value.

There are chances of a further increase in interest rates in the upcoming monetary policy.

“In our view, an interest rate hike is a better option than devaluing the currency, as doing the latter, immediately gives wings to inflation (fuel, imported inflation, etc.). Also, a hike may help in giving some strength to the local currency,” said Tresmark in a weekly note.

An uptick in interest rates would also comfort the IMF, who by now probably believes that the government only wants to please their vote bank, rather than save the country, and also using the flood tragedy to gate crash the IMF ecosystem, it added.