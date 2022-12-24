16 Indian soldiers killed in road accident

New Delhi: Sixteen soldiers were killed in India´s remote northeast on Friday, when the military truck transporting them skidded down a steep mountain slope and crashed the Indian army said.The accident occurred in the state of Sikkim while the truck carrying the soldiers was negotiating a treacherous turn in a mountainous area near the border with China.
Seoul: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, Seoul´s military said, the latest in a flurry...
Yangon: Myanmar´s junta on Friday slammed a United National Security Council resolution calling for an end to...
Buenos Aires: More than four decades after being taken from his parents -- activists who “disappeared” under...
Lome: Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe has sacked the country´s armed forces minister and appointed a new chief of...
Brussels: Luxembourg has expressed concern to Iran about one of its residents feared to have been detained and facing...
Madrid: Spanish police said on Friday they had arrested a man on the FBI´s 10 most-wanted list for a string of sex...
