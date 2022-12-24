 
16 Indian soldiers killed in road accident

By AFP
December 24, 2022

New Delhi: Sixteen soldiers were killed in India´s remote northeast on Friday, when the military truck transporting them skidded down a steep mountain slope and crashed the Indian army said.The accident occurred in the state of Sikkim while the truck carrying the soldiers was negotiating a treacherous turn in a mountainous area near the border with China.

