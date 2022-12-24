UN Security Council trying to ‘destabilise’ Myanmar, junta says

Yangon: Myanmar´s junta on Friday slammed a United National Security Council resolution calling for an end to violence and release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, accusing the body of attempting to “destabilise” the country.
The Security Council adopted its first ever resolution on the situation in the turmoil-ridden Southeast Asian nation on Wednesday, after junta allies China and Russia abstained rather than veto the document. The 15-member Council has been split on Myanmar for decades and was previously only able to agree on formal statements about the country.
