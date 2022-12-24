Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian

Kafr Qassem: Israeli officers on Friday shot dead a Palestinain after he attempted to fire at them and then rammed them with his car near Tel Aviv, the police said.

The incident occurred in Kafr Qassem, an Arab-Israeli city on the edge of Tel Aviv and just outside the occupied West Bank. Violence has surged in the West Bank since March when Israel began near daily raids following a series of deadly attacks targeting Israelis.

In a statement, police said the suspect had called police on the pretext of “a violent incident”, which brought them to Kafr Qassem. “When police arrived on the scene he ran at them with a gun, and then got into his car and knocked them down,” the police statement said. Three officers were injured before the suspect was “neutralised by shooting”, it added.