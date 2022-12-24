Travel woes

Brussels: Belgian-based Ryanair cabin crews will strike on and around New Year, unions said on Friday, adding to growing labour strife in Europe that threatens a rocky holiday period for many passengers. Most of the 450 flight attendants based in Belgium for Ryanair, the low-cost Irish carrier, have been called to stop work on December 30, 31 and January 1 -- over a New Year´s weekend that is expected to be very busy.
New Delhi: Sixteen soldiers were killed in India´s remote northeast on Friday, when the military truck transporting...
Seoul: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, Seoul´s military said, the latest in a flurry...
Yangon: Myanmar´s junta on Friday slammed a United National Security Council resolution calling for an end to...
Buenos Aires: More than four decades after being taken from his parents -- activists who “disappeared” under...
Lome: Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe has sacked the country´s armed forces minister and appointed a new chief of...
Brussels: Luxembourg has expressed concern to Iran about one of its residents feared to have been detained and facing...
Comments