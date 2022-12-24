Travel woes

Brussels: Belgian-based Ryanair cabin crews will strike on and around New Year, unions said on Friday, adding to growing labour strife in Europe that threatens a rocky holiday period for many passengers. Most of the 450 flight attendants based in Belgium for Ryanair, the low-cost Irish carrier, have been called to stop work on December 30, 31 and January 1 -- over a New Year´s weekend that is expected to be very busy.