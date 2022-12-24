 
December 24, 2022
World

Indonesian disaster

By AFP
December 24, 2022

Jakarta: Seven Indonesian families whose relatives died or were injured in one of the worst stadium disasters in football history are suing officials they consider responsible, their lawyer said on Friday. The stampede in the Javan city of Malang in October left 135 people dead, including more than 40 children. It has been primarily blamed on an excessive use of tear gas by police, according to a preliminary investigation.

