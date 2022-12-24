Turkish doctor on ‘terror’ trial

Istanbul: The head of Turkey´s main medical union went on trial on Friday on “terror” charges linked to her calls for a probe into the army´s alleged use of chemical weapons against Kurdish fighters in Iraq.

Sebnem Korur Fincanci was arrested and jailed on October 26 after becoming one of the most prominent public figures to draw attention to reports that first surfaced in media outlets close to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK).